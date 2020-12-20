Global  
 

Cake show organised in Bengaluru ahead of Christmas

As part of Christmans celebrations, cake show was organised in Bengaluru by Sugar Sculpt Academy.

It featured uniquely themed cakes including Coronavirus, Tom and Jerry and Lord Nataraja.

The visitors were also delighted to see cakes in different shapes and sizes.

The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.


