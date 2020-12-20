Cake show organised in Bengaluru ahead of Christmas

At least five Los Angeles County hospitals had to turn patients away on Sunday, citing an 'internal disaster.' In the week before Christmas, the state averaged more than 40,000 new coronavirus infections every day. CNN reports that at some area hospitals, aging infrastructure was unable to keep up with the high number of patients needing oxygen. The issue was not the lack of oxygen itself--rather, the buildings were unable to maintain the necessary pressure to deliver the oxygen.
Bengaluru will see 'no man' zones in various parts of city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic, informed Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Commissioner Pant added that only people with advance bookings at pubs, bars, restaurants and other establishments will be allowed there. "No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar; only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants allowed," Pant told ANI.