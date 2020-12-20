Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 457,871; 7,017 deaths

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 457,871; 7,017 deaths

Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 457,871; 7,017 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 25,533 cases and 431 deaths as of Saturday.

3 now... taking a look at covid 19 numbers across the state.the state department of health reporting four thousand 8-hundred 39 new positive cases.this brings the total to 457 thousand 8-hundred 71.73 new deaths brings the total number to 7 thousand 17.

The 7 day positivity rate in indiana is now 12 point four percent.

22 percent of i-c-u beds are currently available.

Around our region...allen county adding 290 cases and three deaths.its total now is 245 thousand 5 hundred 33 covid 19 confirmed cases.431 deaths in the county as well.

Huntington adds 31 cases.grant adds 31 cases and two deaths.

Jay adds 12 cases.

Lagrange adding 15 cases and one death.

Steuben adding 43 cases.noble adds 69 cases and one death.

Wells adds 16 cases and one death




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally [Video]

India added 26,624 new infections to COVID-19 tally

India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave [Video]

Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave

Three days into a hard lockdown, Germany experiences another day with more than 30,000 infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Massachusetts Reports 3,995 New COVID Cases, 47 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 3,995 New COVID Cases, 47 Additional Deaths

As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.01%, marking the fourth consecutive day the seven-day average is above 6.0%.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published