Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 457,871; 7,017 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 25,533 cases and 431 deaths as of Saturday.

3 now... taking a look at covid 19 numbers across the state.the state department of health reporting four thousand 8-hundred 39 new positive cases.this brings the total to 457 thousand 8-hundred 71.73 new deaths brings the total number to 7 thousand 17.

The 7 day positivity rate in indiana is now 12 point four percent.

22 percent of i-c-u beds are currently available.

Around our region...allen county adding 290 cases and three deaths.its total now is 245 thousand 5 hundred 33 covid 19 confirmed cases.431 deaths in the county as well.

Huntington adds 31 cases.grant adds 31 cases and two deaths.

Jay adds 12 cases.

Lagrange adding 15 cases and one death.

Steuben adding 43 cases.noble adds 69 cases and one death.

Wells adds 16 cases and one death