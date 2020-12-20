F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll.
The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, and overcameJordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the broadcaster’s prestigious prizeafter a public vote.
Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan says his nomination for Sports Personality OfThe Year is good for the sport. The 44-year-old, regarded by many as snooker’sgreatest player, had never been nominated before this year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title. Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael Schumacher and also said the 35-year-old Briton should be knighted for his achievements. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published