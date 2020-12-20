Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton has crowned another hugely successful year with victory in theBBC’s Sports Personality of the Year poll.

The 35-year-old claimed his seventhFormula One title this year to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, and overcameJordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle to win the broadcaster’s prestigious prizeafter a public vote.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Lewis Hamilton crowned winner

 Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is voted Sports Personality of the Year 2020.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton: F1 champion 'happy to be alive' after recovering from coronavirus

 Lewis Hamilton said he was "happy to be alive" after recovering from coronavirus to finish the Formula 1 season with a third place.
BBC News

'I still have some feelings in my lungs' - Hamilton 'not 100%' fit before final race

 Lewis Hamilton will head into the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday still suffering the after-effects of contracting coronavirus.
BBC News

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award

Sports Personality of the Year: Jordan Henderson on dedication needed to win title

 Sports Personality of the Year contender Jordan Henderson pays tribute to his team-mates and manager Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won their first top-flight..
BBC News

Sports Personality of the Year: Khabib Nurmagomedov named World Sport Star of 2020

 UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is voted BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year.
BBC News
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Sports Personality Of The Year nomination is good for Snooker [Video]

Ronnie O'Sullivan: Sports Personality Of The Year nomination is good for Snooker

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan says his nomination for Sports Personality OfThe Year is good for the sport. The 44-year-old, regarded by many as snooker’sgreatest player, had never been nominated before this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

F1: FIA confirms longest Formula 1 season for 2021

 Formula 1's governing body the FIA confirms the calendar for the longest season in history next year.
BBC News
Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021 [Video]

Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

Rising Japanese star gets the spot for next season, is excited to see reaction back home

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:09Published

Briton Ilott to be Ferrari's 2021 test driver

 Britain's Callum Ilott, runner-up in this year's Formula 2 championship, will be Ferrari's Formula 1 test driver in 2021.
BBC News

BBC Sports Personality of the Year BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Klopp & Liverpool win Coach and Team of the Year

 Jurgen Klopp is named Coach of the Year and Liverpool Team of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show.
BBC News

Hollie Doyle British jockey

Hollie Doyle becomes first woman to win at International Jockeys' Championship [Video]

Hollie Doyle becomes first woman to win at International Jockeys' Championship

Hollie Doyle becomes the first woman to win a race at the prestigious International Jockeys' Championship in Hong Kong.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:04Published

Michael Schumacher Michael Schumacher German racing driver

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Sir Jackie Stewart pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Former F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has paid tribute to Lewis Hamilton for winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One world title. Sir Jackie described Hamilton as the best ever alongside Michael Schumacher and also said the 35-year-old Briton should be knighted for his achievements. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published
In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher [Video]

In numbers: How Lewis Hamilton compares to Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has emulated Michael Schumacher by winning his seventh worldchampionship. Here, we run the rule over the sport’s two most successfuldrivers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Hollie Doyle up for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

HEREFORDSHIRE jockey Hollie Doyle is one of six contenders in the running for the BBC Sports...
Hereford Times - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph


Lewis Hamilton wins BBC SPOTY 2020 as Tyson Fury misses out on top three

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC SPOTY 2020 as Tyson Fury misses out on top three Hamilton became F1's most successful-ever driver earlier this year and has now earned his second-ever...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Sports Personality of the Year: Khabib Nurmagomedov named World Sport Star of 2020

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is voted BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport



Related videos from verified sources

Tiger: I'm so proud of Charlie [Video]

Tiger: I'm so proud of Charlie

Tiger Woods reflects on a memorable week competing with his 11-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:46Published
Russia's four-year doping ban reduced to two [Video]

Russia's four-year doping ban reduced to two

Russia’s ban from major international sporting events has been halved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the country will still not be represented at next year’s Olympics or the 2022..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:56Published
Party Like It's 1999 [Video]

Party Like It's 1999

The final hours before the new millennium was a critical period for governments and organizations around the world. Some spent New Year’s Eve 1999 watching the digital clock, others were rapidly..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 07:14Published