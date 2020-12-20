Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 days ago

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom.

According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new variant of COVID-19.

The mutant coronavirus is believed to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original strain.

In order to stop its spread, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London and surrounding areas would suddenly be plunged into lockdown.

Dutch authorities confirmed at least one case of this COVID-19 variant had reached the Netherlands.

Flights from the UK to The Netherlands are canceled until January 1st, as are those to Belgium.

On Sunday afternoon, Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio said that the government would be suspending all travel from the UK.