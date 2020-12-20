Shoppers support small businesses during last shopping weekend before Christmas
Some shoppers were choosing to do their Christmas shopping at small businesses in downtown Stuart this weekend.
Londoners rush to shops on eve of new restrictionsWithin minutes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England, shoppers hit the streets for a final attempt to stock up on Christmas..
Last hours of trading for London's West End shops before Tier 4 restrictionsRetailers in London's West End were operating their last few hours of trading last night after the government's decision to raise the capital's status to Tier 4 at midnight (Dec 19).
Holiday Shopping Rush Arrives On Last Weekend Before ChristmasShoppers ditched online shopping and hit the stores with Christmas only days away.