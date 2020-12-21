Zareen Khan turns 'Santa' ahead of Christmas

Actress Sunny Leone was spotted outside a salon in Juhu. Sunny looked as happening as ever in white cold shoulder crop top. Zareen Khan was spotted outside her gym. Actress had recently announced her next Punjabi venture 'Patake Painge'.
The little son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur turned 4. The couple celebrated his birthday at their residence. Actor Karisma Kapoor along with father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita arrived at their residence to celebrate Taimur's birthday. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also attended the celebrations.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen outside dubbing studio in Mumbai. He was seen in casual attire with mask on. Actor Shilpa Shetty was also seen outside dubbing studio in Juhu. She was seen wearing a face shield amid pandemic. Superstar Akshay Kumar was clicked outside a sound studio also. He was seen in all black attire.
Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey is currently busy gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No. 1. with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Javed spoke about his character in the film. He also reveals working in Sooryavanshi, Takht and many more.
As part of Christmans celebrations, cake show was organised in Bengaluru by Sugar Sculpt Academy. It featured uniquely themed cakes including Coronavirus, Tom and Jerry and Lord Nataraja. The visitors were also delighted to see cakes in different shapes and sizes. The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.
Bollywood celebrities snapped by paparazzi in the heart of Indian film industry, Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor along with her father Boney Kapoor spotted at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor chose simple white outfit for her airport look. Sunny Leone also spotted at the airport. Sunny kept her look casual with tees. Kareena Kapoor Khan also snapped at a private terminal. She was off to Chandigarh.
B-town stars snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Bollywood hunks Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar were also snapped by photographers at airport. Kanika Kapoor also clicked in Bandra area. Varun Dhawan will be seen in his upcoming flick 'Coolie No 1' this Christmas. Anil Kapoor will be seen in his much awaited movie with Anurag Kashyap 'AK vs AK'. People loved acting skills of Kiara on 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Khar. She was seen in an all black outfit and looked casual yet chic. In casual look, actor Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra. Former beauty pageant winner Urvashi Rautela clicked in Juhu in sporty look. She smiled for the camera.
Actor Deepika Padukone was seen leaving for a movie shoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her husband and Bollywood peer Ranveer Singh dropped her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on December 1. Subsequently, Deepika was seen taking a yacht ride with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two are shooting for Shakun Batra's new film which also features Ananya Panday. Deepika has described the movie as domestic noir. It is likely to be released early next year. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were spotted at Gateway of India post shoot. The actresses are set to be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming venture. Nailing their looks, Ananya was seen in hoodie and shorts, while Deepika Padukone waved at paps in her comfy tracks.
Mumbai Police arrested two arms smugglers from Santacruz on November 07. One of the police officers had information about the meeting wherein sale of illegal firearms had to take place. The police raided the spot and arrested the accused. Five country-made pistols and 40 rounds recovered. Further investigation is underway.