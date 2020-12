Newsom Says Moderna Vaccine 'Safe,' Thousands Of Doses Expected In CA Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:40s - Published 4 minutes ago Newsom Says Moderna Vaccine 'Safe,' Thousands Of Doses Expected In CA California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday that the state is expected to begin receiving 672,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First Doses Of Moderna Vaccines Ship



First Doses Of Moderna Vaccines Ship Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:29 Published 1 hour ago Largest Immunization Effort In History Well Underway



Millions more doses of COVID vaccines are on the way after Moderna joined Pfizer in receiving approval by regulators. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29 Published 11 hours ago Moderna vaccine authorized amid low ICU capacity



Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that more than 670,000 doses of the new Moderna vaccine could be in the state as early as next week. While the new vaccine is promising, the fight against the surge.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:14 Published 20 hours ago