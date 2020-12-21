Wreaths across America in Kilmichael

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 days ago

Gathered in kilmichael to honor thier fallen veterans.

Our taylor tucker spoke to some who were there to honor these heroes.

"just laying the wreaths nationwide, it's kind of an awesome experience so we are just here to honor that."

Every year in december fallen veterans are honored during wreaths across america day at cementaries across the nation.

Families come out to place a wreath at their loved ones headstone.

For the allison family, placing a wreath on fallen veterans is their way of showing respect sot: "they sacrificed for us, they stand in front of the wall and they protect us so we should stand for them and honor them."

Michelle freeze - the allison family in 2019 michelle freeze lost her father larry e allison.

Allison was a veteran that served as a sergeant and served in two tours in vietnam.

Not only is michelle here to show her respect to her father, but to other families too.

Sot: "just honor them by coming and visiting them.

And also laying the wreaths for the families that aren't here that can't make it.

It's important to show respect and teach our young kids these things" tyically this event is held for public but this year because of the coronavirus only family members were invited.

Sot: "we were worried about the pandemic but we are glad we were able to pull it off.

" joe hemleben - mississippu va chief of staff the mississippi veterans sponsor the event every year to make sure families can can visit their loved ones.

Sot: "it just gives them a chance to see the cementary and see how it's grown and what a great job the staff does in keeping this beautiful resting place for the veterans.

As for michelle, she will continue to honor those like her father.

In kilmichael taylor tucker wtva 9 news