Health care leaders warn against holiday gatherings

The next round of vaccinations.

Health care leaders in the wabash valley are urging caution this holiday week.

Frontline workers here started getting vaccinations last week.

And while that is good news... they remain concerned about another surge in covid-19 cases linked to holiday gatherings.

Vigo county health commissioner "doctor darren brucken" was among the first to be vaccinated last week.

He says... just because the country is making strides with a vaccine... it doesn't mean people should let their guard down this holiday season.

"you have to stay in this holiday season.

I've said it a hundred times already.

Please just give up on 20-20 holidays at this point.

Get through it so we can all be around for 20-21 holidays."

He adds... getting vaccinated is the only