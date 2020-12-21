Video Credit: WTHI - Published 8 minutes ago

Free movies at the drive-in

Families took advantage of the dry weather and found ways to celebrate christmas outside!

First... the "moon-lite drive-in" in terre haute showed 2-popular holiday flicks -- "elf" and "it's a wonderful life."

The showings were sponsored by "adam's garage and paitson brothers heating and air conditioning."

This meant it was free to the public!

"bringing everybody here where you can safely social distance in your cars and have a good time together is what it's all about."

Other local businesses and organizations are sponsoring free showings.

You can find the schedules on the