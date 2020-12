Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 week ago

From from wedding bells 6-decades ago to car horns today... nats friends and family found a way to celebrate larry and judy watson's 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple lives in sullivan.

Their daughter organized this surprise parade to mark the milestone in a safe way.

The happy couple shared their secret with us!

"committment and patience and saying 'yes, dear.'

Yeah she's right, she's right."

They say they can't wait for the next 60 years.

