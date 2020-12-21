Lafayette florist uplifting frontline workers this holiday season

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 day ago

For one florist in lafayette.

The owner of blooms and petals flower shop is delivering bouquets to several community organizations this holiday season.

News 18's micah upshaw shares the story.

:15 :59 m: this isn't the first time paula davis is stepping up to support those risking their lives during this pandemic.

In march, she started a movement called the good samaritan project.

Now she's continuing it this holiday season.

P: it's been nine months, almost ten months later and we understand more about the pandemic, but also it has raised out of control.

M: as covid-19 cases continue rising locally, davis thought this holiday season would be a good time to remind health-care workers that they're appreciated.

Several organizations will receive a bouquet of flowers delivered by davis and volunteers.

Hospitals, law enforcement agencies and nursing homes are among those benefiting.

P: one of those ways to empower myself and empower the community and take back control is to show gratitude and to affirm those people who are stepping into the void of the unknown.

Nat c: i really appreciate her devotion to the community and wanting to give back to the community especially those essential workers.

M: davis invited state representative chris campbell to help her make bouquets.

Campbell is also a health-care worker.

She knows first hand how this seemingly small kind gesture can have a great impact.

C: people are putting themselves at risk everyday, you know, we can't be more grateful.there's a special need to give of yourself.

Time, whatever you can, in times where there's great sacrifice going on.

M: davis is planning to give to at least 30 organizations between sunday, december 27 to monday, january 4.

Reporting in lafayette, micah upshaw.

News 18.

Davis is seeking donations to go toward the cost of creating the bouquets.

She's also seeking volunteers to help distribute the flowers.

You can find information on how to get involved on our website wlfi.com