Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'Trang Do reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New coronavirus relief bill includes $600 stimulus checks, $300 in enhanced unemployment benefits

After months of inaction, Congress will pass another Covid-19 relief bill that includes stimulus...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding [Video]

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses..

Credit: KEZIPublished
Congress Seals Deal On $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill [Video]

Congress Seals Deal On $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill

Trang Do reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:01Published
Congress reaches agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package [Video]

Congress reaches agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package

Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports. The announcement comes Sunday evening, after months of..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published