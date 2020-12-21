Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'

Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government fundingThe agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses..
