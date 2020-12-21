COVID Stimulus Deal Reached In Washington

Congress Agrees To New COVID-19 Relief Bill, But Some Philadelphians Say $600 Stimulus Checks 'Not Enough'



Trang Do reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:59 Published 11 minutes ago

Congress reaches agreement on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package



Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports. The announcement comes Sunday evening, after months of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 3 hours ago