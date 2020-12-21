Global  
 

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:07s - Published
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says warmer weather and rain later this week could wipe out the prospects of a white Christmas for many in the Tri-State Area.


