Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:47s
The Heroes of 2020

A celebration of the many people who stepped up during the pandemic to makethe world a better place amid so much uncertainty.


5 Teenagers Save 2 Small Children After Sled Somehow Ends Up In Frigid New Jersey Pond

Five teenage boys are being hailed as heroes, after a day of sledding last week nearly turned tragic...
CBS 2

Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt Makes Cute Virtual Appearance During CNN Heroes 2020 - Watch!

Anderson Cooper‘s son is too cute for words! On Sunday night (December 13), the 53-year-old news...
Just Jared

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance to Thank COVID-19 Heroes

Meghan Markle's so inspired by stories of compassion she's witnessing through the pandemic, she...
TMZ.com



Related videos from verified sources

5 Teens Hailed As Heroes After Saving Children From Icy Pond [Video]

5 Teens Hailed As Heroes After Saving Children From Icy Pond

The incident happened on Thursday in New Jersey. The parents of the small children whose sled went into the pond tell CBS2's Kiran Dhillon the five boys who came to their aid are indeed heroes.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since miscarriage for CNN Heroes [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since miscarriage for CNN Heroes

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance since announcing her miscarriage by paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40
CNN Heroes: Cynthia Erivo performs 'Heroes' [Video]

CNN Heroes: Cynthia Erivo performs 'Heroes'

Cynthia Erivo closed out CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute with a performance of ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. Get Involved: CNNHeroes.com.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:19