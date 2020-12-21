The Heroes of 2020
A celebration of the many people who stepped up during the pandemic to makethe world a better place amid so much uncertainty.
5 Teens Hailed As Heroes After Saving Children From Icy PondThe incident happened on Thursday in New Jersey. The parents of the small children whose sled went into the pond tell CBS2's Kiran Dhillon the five boys who came to their aid are indeed heroes.
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Meghan Markle makes first appearance since miscarriage for CNN HeroesMeghan Markle has made her first appearance since announcing her miscarriage by paying tribute to those who have made a difference during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.
CNN Heroes: Cynthia Erivo performs 'Heroes'Cynthia Erivo closed out CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute with a performance of ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. Get Involved: CNNHeroes.com.