The Labour Party in 2020

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
The 2019 general election was the worst defeat for Labour had suffered sincethe 1930s.

Here we look at how 2020 was dominated by headlines about theparty’s previous leader.


Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer accuses PM of 'gross negligence' in failing to act earlier

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to thepublic for the way the latest coronavirus restrictions had been handled. TheLabour leader told an online press conference: “I think the Prime Ministershould apologise. This is not just one mistake when he has otherwise gotthings right. It is the same mistake over and over again. “At the heart of theproblem here is a prime minister who simply doesn’t want to be unpopular andtherefore won’t take the tough decisions that are necessary, until he isforced into them at the 11th hour. “We can’t go on like that. I think that itis very important that the Prime Minister does apologise to people for hishandling of this episode of the pandemic.”

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings [Video]

Starmer: Millions heartbroken as PM dismissed warnings

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he is frustrated that Boris Johnson dismissed the issue of rising coronavirus cases on Wednesday only to introduce tough restrictions today, meaning millions of families will be heartbroken over their cancelled Christmas plans. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader [Video]

PM has to 'toughen up over Christmas', says Labour leader

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson needs to "toughen up over Christmas" and "show some leadership", as coronavirus cases continue to rise in England. The leader of the opposition also questioned what Mr Johnson's government is doing now to prevent the chances of a third lockdown adding "nobody wants a third lockdown". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough' [Video]

Labour leader fears England tier system 'not strong enough'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to "lead from the front"when it comes to Christmas, and voices his concerns regarding the England tiersystem.

In praise of author John Le Carré and his Jewish spies, traitors and killers

The novelist, despite his fulminations against the Conservative party, publicly refused to vote for...
British Labour demands Boris Johnson blacklist Cormann's OECD bid over climate record

Britain's Labour Party is mobilising against former Liberal minister Mathias Cormann's bid, putting...
Labour publishes plan to drive anti-Semitism out of the party

Labour has published its plan for dealing with anti-Semitism within the party in response to a highly...
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour [Video]

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour

The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he wasarrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city,sources have said.

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and..

Miliband explains Labour’s abstention on Covid tier vote [Video]

Miliband explains Labour’s abstention on Covid tier vote

Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system. The shadow business secretary also criticised the..

