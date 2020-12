Arrest In Disappearance Of Amador County Teen Victoria Marquina Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 minutes ago Arrest In Disappearance Of Amador County Teen Victoria Marquina Authorities arrested a Merced County man on a Ramey warrant for one count of murder in connection to the disappearance of Victoria Marquina, a Sutter Creek girl who went missing in October 2019 when she was 16, the Amador County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Sunday. 0

