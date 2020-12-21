Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S.

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:32s - Published 1 day ago

U.S. lawmakers will back $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says poses national security risks as part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday.

The U.S. may soon take another major step against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Reuters sources say Congress wants to fund an almost $2 billion project to rid U.S. broadband networks of Huawei equipment, gear it considers a threat to national security.

The measure will also target another Chinese tech firm, ZTE.

The Trump administration has accused both companies of having close ties with China's military, a charge they deny.

In June, the Federal Communications Commission formally announced the two companies as threats and earlier this month, the FCC required U.S. companies to 'rip and replace' equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

If passed, this week's COVID-19 relief bill will provide the final funds to empower companies to do so.

In response, Huawei said in a statement: "These unwarranted actions will have profound negative effects on connectivity for Americans in rural and underserved areas across the United States." As part of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package proposed on Sunday, billions of dollars will also be invested in internet access for low-income Americans.

This includes subsidies for qualified households, especially in rural areas, rip-and-replace reimbursements for small internet providers, and opening a resource office for minority communities.

The bill is expected to pass through the House of Representatives on Monday and will move to the Senate for a final vote.