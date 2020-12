Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S. Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:32s - Published 50 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:32s - Published Congress to back Huawei gear removal in U.S. U.S. lawmakers will back $1.9 billion to fund a program to remove telecom network equipment that the U.S. government says poses national security risks as part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, two sources briefed on the matter said on Sunday. Bryan Wood reports. 0

