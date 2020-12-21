2021 Lexus LS 500h Walk-around Video

Creating an iconic vehicle to set the tone for a luxury automaker is no simple task.

The first-generation LS debuted in 1989 with this monumental goal to help shape the brand.

It built the foundation of Lexus with the high praise earned by its exceptional quietness and comfort.

Chief Branding Officer and Master Driver Akio Toyoda positions the LS―in all its generations―as “a model that gives rise to transformation through the spirit of constant innovation and by providing new technologies and value for the times.” The 2021 Lexus LS looks to build on the success of the all-new LS that launched in 2018, adding additional refinement and technology to an already strong dynamic package.

The LS, like all Lexus vehicles, relies on core principals of the brand such as Takumi craftsmanship, or a meticulous artisanship to its construction, and Omotenashi, an anticipatory hospitality that caters to a guest’s needs before they need them.

The new LS will also incorporate a new philosophical change to its design known as the Lexus Driving Signature, which looks to set a new standard for vehicle development and refinement moving forward.

The 2021 Lexus LS 500 will begin arriving at dealerships in late November of 2020, with a starting MSRP of $76,000.

LS 500h models are expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2021, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.