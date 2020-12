Sky, Kick It Out partnership 'creates optimism' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago Sky, Kick It Out partnership 'creates optimism' Daily Mirror assistant editor Darren Lewis and former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison are delighted Sky have launched a new three-year partnership with Kick It Out which will see Sky commit £3m of funding in the fight against racism. 0

