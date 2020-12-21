Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published 9 minutes ago

6th Indo-Japan Samvad: PM Modi proposes to create library of Buddhist literature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the 6th India-Japan Samvad conference proposed the creation of a library of Buddhist literature and scriptures.

PM Modi said, "This library will also be a platform for research and dialogue, a true Samwad between human beings, between societies and between man and nature.

Its research mandate will also include examining how Buddhist message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges."