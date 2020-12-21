Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Global  
 

Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.


Udhampur's cocoon market reopens after months [Video]

Udhampur's cocoon market reopens after months

Cocoon farmers of Jammu and Kashmir took a sigh of relief as the Sericulture department held the Cocoon Auction Market at Udhampur's Sericulture complex after months. The farmers were bearing losses as the market was closed due to the COVID pandemic. Cocoon farmers from different parts of the country reached Udhampur to sell their Cocoon produce. Cocoon farmers expressed their happiness on market reopening, on the other hand they demanded for doubling the rates of the produce.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:40Published
India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases [Video]

India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases

India recorded 24,337 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases toll to 3,03,639. COVID tally of the country stands at 1,00,55,560. With 25,709 recoveries in last 24 hours, India's total recovery is reported to be 96,06,111. 333 deaths due to COVID infection in last 24 hours led the total death count to 1,45,810. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that total of 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested for COVID up to December 20.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Covid: Denmark to dig up millions of mink culled over virus

 The animals will be exhumed from mass graves next year to prevent pollution, the government says.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Several European nations ban flights from UK

Covid 19 coronavirus: Several European nations ban flights from UK The German government said it is banning flights coming from Britain in reaction to a new coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •FXstreet.comMid-DaySeattlePI.comHindu


European nations ban UK flights to avoid new Covid strain

European nations ban UK flights to avoid new Covid strain 'We are signing the measure to suspend flights with Great Britain'
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSBSCBC.caSeattlePI.comBelfast Telegraph



Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News

Italy has banned UK flights after it detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain. Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London [Video]

Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London

After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:42Published
UK to Europe flight bans: What do we know so far? [Video]

UK to Europe flight bans: What do we know so far?

A growing number of European nations have banned flights from the UK in a bidto stop a mutant strain of coronavirus crossing their borders.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published