Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Cocoon farmers of Jammu and Kashmir took a sigh of relief as the Sericulture department held the Cocoon Auction Market at Udhampur's Sericulture complex after months. The farmers were bearing losses as the market was closed due to the COVID pandemic. Cocoon farmers from different parts of the country reached Udhampur to sell their Cocoon produce. Cocoon farmers expressed their happiness on market reopening, on the other hand they demanded for doubling the rates of the produce.
India recorded 24,337 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases toll to 3,03,639. COVID tally of the country stands at 1,00,55,560. With 25,709 recoveries in last 24 hours, India's total recovery is reported to be 96,06,111. 333 deaths due to COVID infection in last 24 hours led the total death count to 1,45,810. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that total of 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested for COVID up to December 20.
Italy has banned UK flights after it detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain. Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from..