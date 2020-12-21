Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain

Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly.



Udhampur's cocoon market reopens after months



Cocoon farmers of Jammu and Kashmir took a sigh of relief as the Sericulture department held the Cocoon Auction Market at Udhampur's Sericulture complex after months. The farmers were bearing losses as the market was closed due to the COVID pandemic. Cocoon farmers from different parts of the country reached Udhampur to sell their Cocoon produce. Cocoon farmers expressed their happiness on market reopening, on the other hand they demanded for doubling the rates of the produce. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:40 Published now India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases



India recorded 24,337 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases toll to 3,03,639. COVID tally of the country stands at 1,00,55,560. With 25,709 recoveries in last 24 hours, India's total recovery is reported to be 96,06,111. 333 deaths due to COVID infection in last 24 hours led the total death count to 1,45,810. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that total of 16,20,98,329 samples have been tested for COVID up to December 20. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published now Covid: Denmark to dig up millions of mink culled over virus The animals will be exhumed from mass graves next year to prevent pollution, the government says.

BBC News 1 hour ago