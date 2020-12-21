Global  
 

Trending: Katie Holmes goes Instagram official with boyfriend, Pink hospitalised with fractured ankle, Shawn Mendes insists he a

Katie Holmes insists the pandemic has made us all better people [Video]

Katie Holmes insists the pandemic has made us all better people

Katie Holmes has shared her belief that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on society.

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration [Video]

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration

Miley Cyrus has proposed having a "three way" in the recording studio with pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello staying in his childhood bedroom over Christmas [Video]

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello staying in his childhood bedroom over Christmas

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are shacking up in the Canadian pop star's childhood bedroom as they prepare to celebrate Christmas with the Monster hitmaker's family.

Johnny Depp sends holiday Instagram message wishing for 'a better time ahead' after 'hard' 2020

 Johnny Depp posted a black-and-white photograph at a bar with Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, wishing for "a better time ahead" after a "hard" year.
Stephen Curry makes 105 straight 3-pointers in practice [Video]

Stephen Curry makes 105 straight 3-pointers in practice

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smashes his own record by throwing 105 conseuctive 3-pointers during a practice session on Saturday. Video Credit: Instagram/Golden State Warriors

Rapper Lil Tjay Swarmed by NYPD Police During Music Video Shoot

 Rapper Lil Tjay had his music video shoot unceremoniously interrupted by New York cops, and it's unclear why he was targeted. The 19-year-old rapper was shooting..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian golf legend Greg Norman reveals infection

 Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about..
Pink hospitalised with fractured ankle [Video]

Pink hospitalised with fractured ankle

Pink is in hospital after fracturing her ankle while running down the stairs.

Shawn Mendes Goes Undercover on YouTube, TikTok and Twitter [Video]

Shawn Mendes Goes Undercover on YouTube, TikTok and Twitter

On this episode of Actually Me, Shawn Mendes goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia and Quora. Does he write his own songs?..

Shawn Mendes can't wait to spend Christmas with Camila Cabello [Video]

Shawn Mendes can't wait to spend Christmas with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is “counting down the minutes” until he can head home for Christmas to see his family, where he will also be spending time with his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

