Trending: Katie Holmes goes Instagram official with boyfriend, Pink hospitalised with fractured ankle, Shawn Mendes insists he a

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Greg Norman's Christmas was ruined after contracting Covid-19.The Australian golf legend, who lives in America, uploaded an emotional message on Instagram about..

Rapper Lil Tjay had his music video shoot unceremoniously interrupted by New York cops, and it's unclear why he was targeted. The 19-year-old rapper was shooting..

Stephen Curry makes 105 straight 3-pointers in practice Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry smashes his own record by throwing 105 conseuctive 3-pointers during a practice session on Saturday. Video Credit: Instagram/Golden State Warriors

Johnny Depp posted a black-and-white photograph at a bar with Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, wishing for "a better time ahead" after a "hard" year.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello staying in his childhood bedroom over Christmas Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are shacking up in the Canadian pop star's childhood bedroom as they prepare to celebrate Christmas with the Monster hitmaker's family.

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration Miley Cyrus has proposed having a "three way" in the recording studio with pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Katie Holmes insists the pandemic has made us all better people Katie Holmes has shared her belief that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on society.