‘India to have a library of traditional Buddhist literature’: PM Modi

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
While addressing the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed setting up of a library in India dedicated to traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures.

He asserted that it would be a platform for research and dialogue.

“Today, I would like to propose the creation of a library of all such traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures.

We will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it,” he said.

In his remarks at the conference, Modi noted that the light of Buddha's message spread out from India to many parts of the world.

“However, this light did not remain static.

In each new place it reached, Buddhist thought continued to evolve further over the centuries.” Watch the full video for more.


