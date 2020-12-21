Video Credit: Barcroft TV - Duration: 05:35s - Published 1 week ago

Twins Lose 290lbs To Become Ripped Instagram Stars | BRAND NEW ME

WITH a past combined weight of 665Ibs, Kalvin and Angelo Sanders, aka ‘The VisionTwins’, have lost a whopping 290Ibs together.

Growing up was incredibly tough for the twins, who were labelled 'big kids' and kept gaining weight.

Kavlin told Truly: “Our biggest time of our lives was 16-17 years old.

We were extremely obese." The twins had no control over what they both would eat and due to their mum’s work, Kalvin and Angelo had to look after themselves.

Angelo told Truly: “We didn’t get to see our mom as much because she was working to support us.

We got home from school, snack - our snack was two hot pockets - and she would come home and bring us whatever we’d ask for." However the buoyant duo have not only shed the pounds, they have also created their own brand, ‘The VisionTwins’, to help and inspire other young people to lose weight.

Angelo told Truly: “If we can change the way people think about themselves, change the way they think about the future, change the way that they approach life, that is our main goal." The twins have set the bar high for themselves, with Kalvin adding: “We want to be all over the world!”