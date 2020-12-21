COVID expert's stark warning on new strain
Professor Andrew Hayward is a member of the government's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG).
Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia NewsThe Health Ministry has called a meeting today of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 to discuss a mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK. Several European nations have banned flights..
Butte County hospitalizations increase; CA posts single-day record of COVID casesGov. Newsom gives stark warning of possible new stay at home order in purple tiered counties. The state will now look at hospitalizations along with other statistics to determine a response.
Yemenis “being starved”, UN humanitarian chief warnsA stark warning from the UN that 80 percent of Yemenis will face starvation within months.