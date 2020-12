British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday (December 21) that he plans to work closely with the French government to renew freight connections between the two countries after France shut its border to the United Kingdom for people and trucks.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Grant Shapps British Conservative politician Grant Shapps outlines Christmas travel measures



The Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to minimise disruption between 23 and 27 December in order for people to travel safely at Christmas. Measures include lifting 778 miles of roadworks and altering rail upgrades to allow extra services. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We do want people to know it will be busy and, please, plan your journey very carefully”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:54 Published on January 1, 1970 Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list



Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced. People arriving inthe UK from 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published now Grant Shapps: Covid tier areas to be outlined on Thursday



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the Government will set out Covid tierareas across England on Thursday, and discusses changes to quarantine rulesfor those travelling to the UK. People will be able to end their quarantineperiod with a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days



Travellers arriving in England will be able to end their quarantine periodwith a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has announced. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on January 1, 1970