Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
We doesn't welcome unilateral sanctions as tool for international relations: Russian Embassy
While addressing a virtually press conference on December 21, Nikolay R Kudashev, Russian Envoy to India, on US imposing sanctions on Turkey over Russian S-400 missiles purchase, said, "We don't welcome unilateral sanctions as tool for international relations.
India's position is also crystal clear-no sanctions other than those applied by UNSC."
India on November 20 at the United Nations (UN) said that as peace process and violence cannot go together, therefore for durable peace in Afghanistan there must be "an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries operating across the Durand Line". While speaking during Arria Formula Meeting at the UN on the theme "What can the Security Council do to support the peace process in Afghanistan", TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations urged the Security Council to speak "unequivocally against violence and terrorist forces" and act against the terrorist sanctuaries and safe-havens. He said, "Even as we meet today, fighting continues in Afghanistan in several areas across the country. Reports are coming in of civilians, including children and women, killed or injured in the violence. Terrorist attacks continue to target innocents and institutions of learning." "It is our view that peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand, and we call for immediate comprehensive ceasefire. For durable peace in Afghanistan, we have to put an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries operating across the Durand Line. The report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team under the Al-Qaeda/Da'esh Sanctions Committee has also highlighted the presence of foreign fighters in Afghanistan. For violence to end in Afghanistan, these terrorist supply chains must be broken," he added.