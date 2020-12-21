We doesn't welcome unilateral sanctions as tool for international relations: Russian Embassy



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions S-400 missile system Type of Mobile surface-to-air missile/anti-ballistic missile system

United Nations Security Council One of the six principal organs of the UN, charged with the maintenance of international security Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: UN Security council to hold first meeting on crisis



Terrorist safe havens, sanctuaries operating across Durand Line must end for peace in Afghanistan: India



India on November 20 at the United Nations (UN) said that as peace process and violence cannot go together, therefore for durable peace in Afghanistan there must be "an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries operating across the Durand Line". While speaking during Arria Formula Meeting at the UN on the theme "What can the Security Council do to support the peace process in Afghanistan", TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations urged the Security Council to speak "unequivocally against violence and terrorist forces" and act against the terrorist sanctuaries and safe-havens. He said, "Even as we meet today, fighting continues in Afghanistan in several areas across the country. Reports are coming in of civilians, including children and women, killed or injured in the violence. Terrorist attacks continue to target innocents and institutions of learning." "It is our view that peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand, and we call for immediate comprehensive ceasefire. For durable peace in Afghanistan, we have to put an end to terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries operating across the Durand Line. The report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team under the Al-Qaeda/Da'esh Sanctions Committee has also highlighted the presence of foreign fighters in Afghanistan. For violence to end in Afghanistan, these terrorist supply chains must be broken," he added.