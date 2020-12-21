Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

India's GDP made comeback in 2nd quarter: Anand Sharma



Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Anand Sharma on December 21 submitted the COVID report in the upper house. While speaking to ANI, Anand Sharma informed that India's GDP was adversely affected in first quarter but country did make a comeback in the second. Anand Sharma said, "The first quarter of this year was the worst as GDP was adversely hit. However, we made a comeback in second quarter and we hope that in the remaining two quarters as well, the balance of recovery will be maintained." Further applauding the infrastructure, Sharma said, "India has increased its infrastructure and I congratulate Central and state governments for it as they worked together for it. The country stood in the face of this crisis."

