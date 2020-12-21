|
|
|
Europe set to approve Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from Sunday
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Europe set to approve Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from Sunday
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Key stories from last week included the massive SolarWinds hack, announcements of further Christmas...
Business Insider - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
First U.S. COVID shots coming Monday: Army General
The first shots in a massive U.S. COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be administered as early as Monday, with Pfizer Inc and partners aiming to start shipments across the hard-hit country on Sunday, an..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:24Published
|