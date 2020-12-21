Millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shipping Monday
Millions of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are headed to hospitals across the country.
Moderna vaccine gives another sign of hope, PeaceHealth saysThis will allow smaller hospitals in small communities in Western Oregon to start vaccinating people.
In Jan, India may be in position to give 1st COVID vaccine shot: Harsh VardhanSpeaking on the COVID-19 vaccines, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in January (2021), India may be in position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India. "Our first priority has..
Next steps for COVID-19 vaccine rolloutNow that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has been approved for emergency use, companies are preparing to ship out doses across the country.