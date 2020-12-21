Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shipping Monday

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shipping Monday

Millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shipping Monday

Millions of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are headed to hospitals across the country.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

COVID Vaccine: Moderna’s En Route To Providers As Tens Of Millions Of Americans Set Sights On Traveling For Christmas

Cheers rang out Sunday as the second coronavirus vaccine left the warehouse en route to health care...
CBS 2 - Published

FDA authorizes Moderna's Covid vaccine for emergency use

The FDA has authorized emergency use of local biotech Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine, giving the...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comMid-DayIndiaTimesCBS News


Colorado bishops: AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is 'not a morally valid option' (Archdiocese of Denver)

The bishops added, “In the case of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, their use is morally...
Catholic Culture - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Moderna vaccine gives another sign of hope, PeaceHealth says [Video]

Moderna vaccine gives another sign of hope, PeaceHealth says

This will allow smaller hospitals in small communities in Western Oregon to start vaccinating people.

Credit: KEZIPublished
In Jan, India may be in position to give 1st COVID vaccine shot: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

In Jan, India may be in position to give 1st COVID vaccine shot: Harsh Vardhan

Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccines, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in January (2021), India may be in position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India. "Our first priority has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Next steps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout [Video]

Next steps for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Now that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has been approved for emergency use, companies are preparing to ship out doses across the country.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:54Published