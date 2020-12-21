Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum

Global  
 

Two hundred children celebrate an unusual Christmas, in Babilonia, a slum in Rio named after the Hanging Gardens of ancient Babylon.


Millions of Americans unemployed because of COVID are still waiting on unemployment assistance

 As many as 7 million pandemic unemployed workers haven't received unemployment benefits or even a reply, as evictions and major holidays approach.
 
USATODAY.com
Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths [Video]

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

South Korea’s capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
India's GDP made comeback in 2nd quarter: Anand Sharma [Video]

India's GDP made comeback in 2nd quarter: Anand Sharma

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Anand Sharma on December 21 submitted the COVID report in the upper house. While speaking to ANI, Anand Sharma informed that India's GDP was adversely affected in first quarter but country did make a comeback in the second. Anand Sharma said, "The first quarter of this year was the worst as GDP was adversely hit. However, we made a comeback in second quarter and we hope that in the remaining two quarters as well, the balance of recovery will be maintained." Further applauding the infrastructure, Sharma said, "India has increased its infrastructure and I congratulate Central and state governments for it as they worked together for it. The country stood in the face of this crisis."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Brazilian president says pandemic nearing end, despite record new cases [Video]

Brazilian president says pandemic nearing end, despite record new cases

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

Apple just temporarily closed all 53 stores in California and over a dozen in London

 9to5Mac’s Michael Steeber noticed a interesting coincidence today: the company has temporarily closed every single retail store in California, many more across..
The Verge

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro's bizarre Pfizer vaccine rant

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has gone on a bizarre rant about the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting the unknown side effects could include turning people..
New Zealand Herald
Brazil daily Covid-19 deaths break 1,000 as Supreme Court opens door to mandatory vaccines [Video]

Brazil daily Covid-19 deaths break 1,000 as Supreme Court opens door to mandatory vaccines

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:17Published

Diving Santa Claus brings festive spirit to Rio de Janiero aquarium [Video]

Diving Santa Claus brings festive spirit to Rio de Janiero aquarium

Santa Claus swam with the sharks at the Aqua Rio Marine Aquarium during their daily feeding session.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Scuba Santa feeds sharks in Rio de Janeiro [Video]

Scuba Santa feeds sharks in Rio de Janeiro

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus delivered some unusual holiday cheer in Rio de Janeiro by feeding the sharks and swimming with stingrays at the city's aquarium.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Scientists focus on bats in quest to prevent the next pandemic

 Night began to fall in Rio de Janeiro's Pedra Branca state park as four Brazilian scientists switched on their torches to traipse along a narrow trail through..
New Zealand Herald
Santa abseils from Sugarloaf Mountain cable car [Video]

Santa abseils from Sugarloaf Mountain cable car

In the heat of the Rio de Janeiro sun, Santa Claus traded in the chimney for a more extreme arrival this Christmas, zip-lining down the city's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff [Video]

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff

Geri Horner recently delivered presents to frontline NHS workers in London to express her gratitude for their efforts.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Nazanin’s daughter wants ‘mummy home for Christmas’ [Video]

Nazanin’s daughter wants ‘mummy home for Christmas’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter has said she wants “mummy home forChristmas” to give her a “cuddle” as the family prepare for their fifthChristmas apart. The 41-year-old British-Iranian dual national has beendetained in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prisonover allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Iraniangovernment. Her six-year-old daughter, Gabriella, has written a card to thePrime Minister asking him to bring home her mother, who turns 42 on BoxingDay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published
Isolation could drive young people to extremism, police warn [Video]

Isolation could drive young people to extremism, police warn

Lonely young people could be drawn to terrorism during the pandemic, policehave warned, after the amount of extreme right wing material flagged toinvestigators rose more than 40%. Detective Chief Superintendent KevinSouthworth from the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit, talksabout his work investigating terrorist material online and how you can helpkeep your loved ones safe from radicalisation this Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

