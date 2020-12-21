Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Anand Sharma on December 21 submitted the COVID report in the upper house. While speaking to ANI, Anand Sharma informed that India's GDP was adversely affected in first quarter but country did make a comeback in the second. Anand Sharma said, "The first quarter of this year was the worst as GDP was adversely hit. However, we made a comeback in second quarter and we hope that in the remaining two quarters as well, the balance of recovery will be maintained." Further applauding the infrastructure, Sharma said, "India has increased its infrastructure and I congratulate Central and state governments for it as they worked together for it. The country stood in the face of this crisis."
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s daughter has said she wants “mummy home forChristmas” to give her a “cuddle” as the family prepare for their fifthChristmas apart. The 41-year-old British-Iranian dual national has beendetained in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prisonover allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Iraniangovernment. Her six-year-old daughter, Gabriella, has written a card to thePrime Minister asking him to bring home her mother, who turns 42 on BoxingDay.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Lonely young people could be drawn to terrorism during the pandemic, policehave warned, after the amount of extreme right wing material flagged toinvestigators rose more than 40%. Detective Chief Superintendent KevinSouthworth from the national Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit, talksabout his work investigating terrorist material online and how you can helpkeep your loved ones safe from radicalisation this Christmas.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
Scuba divers dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus fed sharks and swam with stingrays at the aquarium, AquaRio, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday (12/11). Staff will dress up every day and dive in costume..