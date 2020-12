Eddie Izzard switching pronouns to 'girl mode' Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Eddie Izzard switching pronouns to 'girl mode' Eddie Izzard wants to be referred to using the pronouns "she" and "her" going forward. 0

