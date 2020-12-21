Global  
 

First Doses Of Cambridge-Based Moderna's COVID Vaccine Expected To Be Given Monday

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:04s - Published
First Doses Of Cambridge-Based Moderna's COVID Vaccine Expected To Be Given MondayWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

First doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine begin distribution in the U.S

Workers began packaging shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States —...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.cabizjournalsBusiness Insider


US plans to ship 6 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine straight after the FDA authorizes it - double its initial shipment of Pfizer's shot

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, expected to be authorized before Friday, could reach Americans on Monday,...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Canada getting 168,000 Moderna vaccine doses before year-end

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada is contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •bizjournals



Millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shipping Monday [Video]

Millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines shipping Monday

Millions of doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are headed to hospitals across the country.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:06Published
Covid-19: Union Minister says 'India may get the first vaccine shot in January'|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Union Minister says 'India may get the first vaccine shot in January'|Oneindia News

2021 brings some hope for India as some people might get the first vaccine shot in January. As the country is now reporting much lesser no. of Covid-19 cases, the battle rages on. India recorded 26,624..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Coronavirus: Second Vaccine Rollout Approaching After Moderna Approval [Video]

Coronavirus: Second Vaccine Rollout Approaching After Moderna Approval

Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:00Published