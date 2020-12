Elliot Page has thanked fans for their outpouring of "love and support" after coming out as non-binary and transgender.

The "Umbrella Academy" star posted for the first time since his Dec. 1 announcement: "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."