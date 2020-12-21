Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:32s - Published
India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted, Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian govt has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December.

This suspension to start w.e.f.

11.59 pm, 22nd December.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured the citizens over the fears of the new strain of coronavirus in UK.

He said that the government is alert and there is no need to panic.France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria all have announced restrictions on UK travel.

#UKFlightsBanned #Covid-19 #Coronavirus


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Saudi halts international flights over fears of new COVID-19 strain

Saudi Arabia has halted all international flights for a week amid fears over a highly infectious new...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK [Video]

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a press conference on December 21 on the new strain of coronavirus in UK urged people to not create panic. He said, "The government is alert. There is no need to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
We doesn't welcome unilateral sanctions as tool for international relations: Russian Embassy [Video]

We doesn't welcome unilateral sanctions as tool for international relations: Russian Embassy

While addressing a virtually press conference on December 21, Nikolay R Kudashev, Russian Envoy to India, on US imposing sanctions on Turkey over Russian S-400 missiles purchase, said, "We don't..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark [Video]

BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published