India bans all UK flights till December 31st amid fears over new Covid variant | Oneindia News

India on Monday announced that it will temporarily ban flights from UK to the country after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted, Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian govt has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December.

This suspension to start w.e.f.

11.59 pm, 22nd December.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured the citizens over the fears of the new strain of coronavirus in UK.

He said that the government is alert and there is no need to panic.France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria all have announced restrictions on UK travel.

