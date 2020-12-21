Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware

PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi



The Prime Minister has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its Covid-19 testing efforts. Welcoming the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "Congratulations on the way the UAE has been able to handle Covid. You have tested 17 million people even though you have a population of 10 million." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:53 Published on January 1, 1970