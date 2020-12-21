Global  
 

Al Jazeera journalists hacked using Israeli firm’s spyware

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:48s - Published
Watchdog suspects Saudi Arabia and the UAE of being behind hacking of 36 journalists earlier this year.


Macau marks 21 years since returning to China [Video]

Macau marks 21 years since returning to China

Al Jazeera look at how Macau became a model for Beijing's "one country two systems" policy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published
Georgia's ancient fortress villages: An endangered UNESCO site [Video]

Georgia's ancient fortress villages: An endangered UNESCO site

In the latest part of our series on UNESCO's endangered list, Al Jazeera visits the ancient fortress villages of Ushguli, high in the mountains of Svaneti in northern Georgia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:17Published
South Korea's lantern lighting festival recognised by UNESCO [Video]

South Korea's lantern lighting festival recognised by UNESCO

UNESCO adds South Korea's lantern lighting festival to its list of cultural heritage sites, Al Jazeera will look at its history and what it symbolises.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published
Far-right activists convicted following Al Jazeera investigation [Video]

Far-right activists convicted following Al Jazeera investigation

Three members of the French far-right group Generation Identity have been found guilty of offences that included incitement to ‘terrorism’ and assault.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:03Published

More nations banning flights from U.K. due to new virus strain

 Many in Europe, along with Canada, Hong Kong, Israel and others going that route, and New York's governor calling for U.S. to do same.
CBS News

Sudan-Israel deal fuels migrants' fears

 Israel is supported by some Sudanese communities, yet restoring relations may not be good news from them.
BBC News

Miss France runner-up April Benayoum targeted by anti-Semitic tweets

 Police are investigating insults against April Benayoum after she revealed her Israeli origins.
BBC News
Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out [Video]

Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

Israel rolls out vaccination campaign with the aim of 60,000 shots per day, but Palestinians living under Israeli occupation will have to wait longer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Dakar Rally favourites look ahead to 2021 event [Video]

Dakar Rally favourites look ahead to 2021 event

VIDEO SHOWS: DAKAR RALLY DRIVERS CARLOS SAINZ, STEPHANE PETERHANSEL AND NASSER AL-ATTIYAH IN ACTION / SPEAKING AHEAD OF JANUARY'S 2021 EDITION OF THE DAKAR RALLY IN SAUDI ARABIA RESENDING WITH

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:28Published
Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights [Video]

Doha wins vote to host 2030 Asian Games, Riyadh gets 2034 rights

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF SKYLINES AND PEOPLE IN THE CITIES OF DOHA, QATAR AND RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA WHICH WERE SELECTED TO HOST THE 2030 AND 2034 ASIAN GAMES

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:46Published

AP Top Stories December 15 P

 Senator Mitch McConnell acknowledged Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect; Tanker attacked in Saudi Arabia; Iceberg mission in the works; First lady reads..
USATODAY.com
‘Terrorist attack’ strikes oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah [Video]

‘Terrorist attack’ strikes oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Analysts say if Yemen’s Houthi rebels were behind the blast, it would represent a fundamental shift in both targeting capabilities and intent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Trump Incentives for Signing Peace Accords With Israel Could Be at Risk

 Diplomatic sweeteners for joining the Abraham Accords that were offered to Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates could be rejected by Congress or reversed..
NYTimes.com
"Abu Dhabi doughnut" is a hit in Israel [Video]

"Abu Dhabi doughnut" is a hit in Israel

Customers are lining up at a Jerusalem bakery-cafe for the "Abu Dhabi" doughnut, a date-flavored confectionery inspired by Israel's new relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published
PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi [Video]

PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

The Prime Minister has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its Covid-19 testing efforts. Welcoming the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "Congratulations on the way the UAE has been able to handle Covid. You have tested 17 million people even though you have a population of 10 million." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
What does the UAE’s art and cultural scene look like post COVID-19? [Video]

What does the UAE’s art and cultural scene look like post COVID-19?

Vibrant, diverse, and plentiful are a few words that describe the UAE’s culture and art scene, which also serves as a hub for regional creatives stemming from the Middle East and North Africa to share their work, before the pandemic.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 12:00Published