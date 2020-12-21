Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fans

Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

Geri Horner delivers Christmas gifts to NHS staff Geri Horner recently delivered presents to frontline NHS workers in London to express her gratitude for their efforts.

Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum Two hundred children celebrate an unusual Christmas, in Babilonia, a slum in Rio named after the Hanging Gardens of ancient Babylon.

Ed Sheeran puts one of his paintings up for charity auction Home footage of Ed Sheeran creating a piece of art. He has put one of hisartworks on sale for the first time as part of a charity auction.