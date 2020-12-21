New York To Begin COVID Vaccination At Nursing Homes
As the rollout of the COVID vaccine continues, residents and staffers at nursing homes are next in line.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
CVS and Walgreens Begin Administering COVID Vaccines at Nursing HomesThe companies are working together under a deal with the federal government.
New York Weather: Monday Morning 12/21 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says warmer weather and rain later this week could wipe out the prospects of a white Christmas for many in the Tri-State Area.