Ports shut as UK cut off from Europe Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:05s - Published Ports shut as UK cut off from Europe The United Kingdom was shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday (December 21) after allies cut transport ties over fears of a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families, truckers and supermarkets just days before the Brexit cliff edge. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend