Covid Testing Kroger Field GMK 122120

According to UK, the testing site at Kroger Field will be open later and have more openings.
Lanes expanded lexington meanwhile--- the testing site at u-k's kroger field will stay open a little later..
And have more openings..
According to u-k..
There will now be a total of six lanes at the free public drive-thru covid-19 testing site..
At kroger field.
People who want to get tested for the virus..
Can now do so, from 8 a.m.
Until 8 p.m.
Seven days a week.
In jessamine