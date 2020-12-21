Covid Testing Kroger Field GMK 122120

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 6 minutes ago

According to UK, the testing site at Kroger Field will be open later and have more openings.

Lanes expanded lexington meanwhile--- the testing site at u-k's kroger field will stay open a little later..

And have more openings..

According to u-k..

There will now be a total of six lanes at the free public drive-thru covid-19 testing site..

At kroger field.

People who want to get tested for the virus..

Can now do so, from 8 a.m.

Until 8 p.m.

Seven days a week.

In jessamine