Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK cut off over new COVID strain

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:07s - Published
UK cut off over new COVID strain

UK cut off over new COVID strain

[NFA] The United Kingdom was on Monday shut off from the rest of Europe after its closest allies cut transport ties due to fears about a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families and companies just days before it exits the European Union's orbit.

Soraya Ali reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

18 million people in U.K. ordered to "stay at home" as new COVID strain emerges

 Countries around the world are banning or restricting travel to and from the U.K. after a new, highly-transmissable COVID strain has gripped that country. Some..
CBS News

UPS driver who lost father to COVID helping transport vaccine: "This has been my most important load"

 Vaccine distribution continues nationwide after the FDA authorized the second U.S. vaccine for emergency use. The first Moderna vaccianation could happen as..
CBS News
Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis [Video]

Starmer demands PM stands up and tackle Covid crisis

Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government step up and address the nation on the Covid pandemic which is "out of control". He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to be "straight with people about precisely what is going on and precisely what he is doing about it". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

Eye Opener: Congressional leaders finally agree on COVID relief bill

 Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a pandemic relief bill. Plus: A new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 has prompted a lockdown in the U.K. All that and..
CBS News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

UK in crisis amid EU travel ban and mutated coronavirus rampaging unchecked [Video]

UK in crisis amid EU travel ban and mutated coronavirus rampaging unchecked

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:47Published
Brexit Countdown: 10 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 10 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Covid: EU to discuss response to variant as travel bans on UK expand

 European officials will discuss a co-ordinated travel response to a new coronavirus variant in the UK.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

UK, EU hold emergency meetings over new COVID strain

With the UK currently cut off from Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding crisis...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


18 million people in U.K. ordered to "stay at home" as new COVID strain emerges

Countries around the world are banning or restricting travel to and from the U.K. after a new,...
CBS News - Published

GBP/USD crashes 1.20% amid Brexit and new covid strain woes

GBP/USD crashes 1.20% amid Brexit and new covid strain woes The GBP/USD crashed by more than 1.20% in early trading as forex investors reacted to the new...
Invezz - Published Also reported by •FXstreet.com



Related videos from verified sources

Ports shut as UK cut off from Europe [Video]

Ports shut as UK cut off from Europe

The United Kingdom was shut off from the rest of Europe on Monday (December 21) after allies cut transport ties over fears of a new coronavirus strain, sowing chaos for families, truckers and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published
New York To Begin COVID Vaccination At Nursing Homes [Video]

New York To Begin COVID Vaccination At Nursing Homes

As the rollout of the COVID vaccine continues, residents and staffers at nursing homes are next in line. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
EU Countries Block Travel From UK Due To New Covid Strain [Video]

EU Countries Block Travel From UK Due To New Covid Strain

So far France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Bulgaria, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands have closed borders to Britain amid fears about a new strain of the coronavirus.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published