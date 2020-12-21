Mom To Mom 12212020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Today wehave a simple and easy snack your kids can dip into.

Today on mom to mom, we havea simple and easy snack your kids can dip into.

Today we are making funfettidip.

I first learned about this at a kid's birthday party and ever since then,we just love it as a snack and it's really easy to do.

Basically, all you needare four ingredients.

You just need the funfetti cake mix, the cheesecakejello, which you can also use greek yogurt, but we personally love thecheesecake jello, and you just make this accordingly.

Then you want to get somecool whip, it can be cool whip, whipped cream, however you desire but just aslong as you have this to mix with all three, it's delicious.

First, you want totake your jello and just follow the instructions on the back of the box.

I already have mine made up, so we're going to add toit your cake mix.

You want to dump the entire thing in there.

Once you stirthat together and have it blended nicely, that's when you want to add your coolwhip to it.

Blend al three ingredients together until you have this nice fluffydip.

So as you can see, this is really easy to make.

We like to serve it withanimal crackers, but you can feel free to serve it with anything you like,strawberries, apples, any fruit pretty much goes well with this.

And it's justa wonderful snack that your kids love and it's very easy for them to make.moms, if you have any suggestions that you would like for us to try, we'd loveto hear about them.

You can post it to our facebook page and we'll see you onthe next mom to mom.

