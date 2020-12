Fourth Ave shop co-owner works to help those struggling to pay rent Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:47s - Published 7 minutes ago Fourth Ave shop co-owner works to help those struggling to pay rent For the past 12 years, DeeDee Koenan and her family have gone out to local parks on Christmas Eve to handout necessities to those most in need. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like