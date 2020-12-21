'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner opens new food joint

Global  
 

Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', started a new restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

"We're very happy, god has blessed us.

I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant.

We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine here," he said.

Few months back, a video surfaced on internet showing octogenarian couple's plight.

Social media enthusiasts came forward to flourish Baba's business.


Watch: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds [Video]

Watch: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds

Kanta Prasad, the owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', has filed a complaint against social media influencer Gaurav Wasan. Police said Prasad has lodged the case against Wasan for misappropriation of funds. Wasan is the food blogger who first shot Prasad's video and raised funds to help him. Prasad (80) had shot to fame after a video showcasing his plight went viral. In the video, Prasad was tearfully recounting the desperation of months since lockdown. Prasad and his wife run the street-side eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. After the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba was flooded with hundreds of customers.

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93 [Video]

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away in Delhi. He passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital at the age of 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of senior Congress leader Motilal Vora. He tweeted and paid his sincere condolences to Vora. "Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades", tweets PMO quoting PM Modi. On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the passing away of party leader Motilal Vora. "Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being," tweets Rahul Gandhi.

Group of cyclists ride 265 km to reach Singhu Border in support of protesting farmers [Video]

Group of cyclists ride 265 km to reach Singhu Border in support of protesting farmers

A group of elderly people cycled for about 265 km from Patiala to reach Singhu Border in order to support protesting farmers. Farmers' protests against the newly enacted farm laws have been intensified in and around Delhi. Talks between Centre and farmers have been inconclusive so far.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News [Video]

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News

Owner of the Baba ka Dhaba who shot to fame after a Youtuber posted about the man's distressing story has now filed a complaint about influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. 80-year-old..

