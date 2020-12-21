'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner opens new food joint
Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', started a new restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
"We're very happy, god has blessed us.
I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant.
We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine here," he said.
Few months back, a video surfaced on internet showing octogenarian couple's plight.
Social media enthusiasts came forward to flourish Baba's business.