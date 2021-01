Significance of India-Vietnam will rise after becoming members of UNSC: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual summit with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21 said that significance of both countries in global context will rise by becoming members of UN Security Council next year.

"Next year both of us will be members of UN Security Council.

So significance of our cooperation in global context will increase.

We will implement a Joint Vision Document 2021-23, which is a plan of action for bilateral engagement," said PM Narendra Modi.