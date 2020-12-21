Vietnamese community reacts to lorry container deaths verdict

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Julia Thanh, Chair of the London-based Vietnamese Family Partnership has saidshe thought the victims of the Essex Lorry tragedy embarked on the dangerousjourney in the hope for a “better life”, for themselves and for their familieswho remained in Vietnam.

But she added that it was not an isolated case, andthat it highlighted the “deeper root causes” of human trafficking andsmuggling.


