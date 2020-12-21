Summit underlines commitment of countries to further deepen bilateral relations: Vietnam PM

Global  
 

Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the virtual summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the relationship between the two countries.

"I thank you for your kind remarks about the relationship between India and Vietnam.

I am very happy that we have this virtual summit which underlines the commitments of both countries to further deepening the bilateral relations," said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.


MEA, Secretary East, Riva Ganguly on today's virtual summit between Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the both countries exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues. "PM Modi held a virtual meeting with Vietnam PM. India and Vietnam enjoy comprehensive strategic partnership. Discussion at today's virtual summit was productive, both leaders exchanged views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues," said Riva Ganguly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 21. "Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and vital partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision," said PM Narendra Modi.

President Kovind, PM Modi condole veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora's demise

 President Ram Nath Kovind, on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away aged 93 at a Delhi hospital earlier in the day.
